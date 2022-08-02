Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $20,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,476. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. 10,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.