Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.82. 30,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,936. The company has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.61 and its 200 day moving average is $309.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

