Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,292 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $40,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

