Hot Cross Hits 1-Day Volume of $941,342.00 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $941,342.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00627303 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016637 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
