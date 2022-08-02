Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

HUSA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,868. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

