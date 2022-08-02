Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HHC opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.