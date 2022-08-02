Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Shares of HUBB opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.76. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

