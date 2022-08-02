Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Position Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,483 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $90,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

