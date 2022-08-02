Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.1 days.

Hulic Price Performance

HULCF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Hulic has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

