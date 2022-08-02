Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $931,381.96 and $176.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00261215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00117886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

