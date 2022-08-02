Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $10.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

HYZN stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.