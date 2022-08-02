Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Stock Performance

INVE stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a PE ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 1.69. Identiv has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,301 shares of company stock worth $1,360,287. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.