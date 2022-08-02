IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,336 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.55.

KLAC opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

