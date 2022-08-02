IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

