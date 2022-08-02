IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.68 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

