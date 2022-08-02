IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.86 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in MetLife by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

