IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.44.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $474.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

