IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.26 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,029 shares of company stock worth $82,570,005 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
