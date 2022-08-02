IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

