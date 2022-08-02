IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

