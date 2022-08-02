IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 22,810 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

