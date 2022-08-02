IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,056 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $309.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

