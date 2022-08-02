IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

