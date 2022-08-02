iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). iHeartMedia had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 131,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,155,272.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,479,661 shares in the company, valued at $254,176,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,292,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 131,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,155,272.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,479,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,176,033.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,601,538 shares of company stock worth $34,966,794. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 167.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

