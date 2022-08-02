Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

