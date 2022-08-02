Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32-15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.22. 39,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

