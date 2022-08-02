Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 2.99% of Mitek Systems worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $506.48 million, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

