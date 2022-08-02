Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 4,278 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

