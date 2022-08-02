Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WFC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.