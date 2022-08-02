Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

D stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.