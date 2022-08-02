Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,460 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

