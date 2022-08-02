Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 148 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

