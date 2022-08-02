Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 16,694 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

