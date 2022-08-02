Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 16,949 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

