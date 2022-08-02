Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 295 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 177.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,627. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

