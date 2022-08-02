IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7,960.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,439 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $37,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

