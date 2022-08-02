IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 349,411 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 675.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

