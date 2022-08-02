IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

