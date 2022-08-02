IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 110,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,457 shares of company stock worth $8,436,936. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

