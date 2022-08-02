IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 643,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

