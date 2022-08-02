IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 103,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 328.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.



Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

