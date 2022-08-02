IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 22.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.