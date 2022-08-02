Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISMAY. Oddo Bhf cut Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux cut Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Indra Sistemas Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

About Indra Sistemas

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Articles

