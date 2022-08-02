InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in InfuSystem by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

