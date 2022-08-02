ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.09) to €12.80 ($13.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.40) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 4,103,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.