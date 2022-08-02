Ink Market Cap Hits $213,125.77 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $213,125.77 and approximately $23,707.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

