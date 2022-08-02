Ink One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,707.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ink has a market capitalization of $213,125.77 and approximately $23,707.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

