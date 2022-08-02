Innova (INN) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $232,612.28 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

