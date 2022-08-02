Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

INVA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

