Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 12.5 %

INVZ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 136,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,780. The company has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.